Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KeyCorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 41.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 687,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 26.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

