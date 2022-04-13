Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 59,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,267,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,633,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 224,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

