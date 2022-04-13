Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.