Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

ADRNY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

