Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for AssetMark Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.09.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 59.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

