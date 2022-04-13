Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Globe Life Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

GL opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Globe Life by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 347,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Globe Life by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.