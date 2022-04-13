Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SelectQuote, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SelectQuote in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($1.41). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. SelectQuote has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

