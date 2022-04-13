Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

