John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 18,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

