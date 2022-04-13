JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,589,354. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

