JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $7,136,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPM stock traded down $4.65 on Wednesday, hitting $126.89. 886,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,589,354. The stock has a market cap of $373.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.