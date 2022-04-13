Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JUGRF stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

