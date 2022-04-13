Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JUGRF stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
