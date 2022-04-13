Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBAXY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 274,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

