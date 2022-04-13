Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 264.0% in March

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 455.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $$32.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.