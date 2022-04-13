Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the March 15th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 78.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,818. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

