Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Update

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kesko Oyj stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Get Kesko Oyj alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.