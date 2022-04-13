KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Qorvo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QRVO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.17. Qorvo has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

