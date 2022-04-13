KeyCorp Weighs in on Viper Energy Partners LP’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,625 shares of company stock worth $22,816,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.