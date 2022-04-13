Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

KMB stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

