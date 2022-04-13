Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 421.6% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

KUBTY stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.69. Kubota has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.37). Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kubota will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

