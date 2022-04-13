Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) versus American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Financial Survey

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 0.80 -$27.17 million N/A N/A Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.15 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

American Virtual Cloud Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Virtual Cloud Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,810.76%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.14%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Summary

American Virtual Cloud Technologies beats Kyndryl on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

