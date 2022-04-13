Landos Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:LABP)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Landos Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

LABP opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $16.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.