Landos Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Landos Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.22).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

LABP opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $16.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

