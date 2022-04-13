Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.71

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$139.71 and last traded at C$139.71, with a volume of 2678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$141.03.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$190.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock has a market cap of C$968.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$157.21.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

