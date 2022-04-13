Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,204 shares.The stock last traded at $25.35 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.87.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.