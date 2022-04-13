Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,837,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,660,000 after purchasing an additional 123,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

