Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LOKM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $9.87.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOKM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,929,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.
Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (LOKM)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.