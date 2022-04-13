LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.
SCD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 1,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,453. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund (Get Rating)
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.