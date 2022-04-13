LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.88 Per Share

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.63.

LPLA opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

