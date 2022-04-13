LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

