MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

MKTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

