Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 217,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,001,135 shares.The stock last traded at $88.61 and had previously closed at $88.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.04.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.