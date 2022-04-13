Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is XXEC Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 6.7% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $113,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.32.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 235,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,412. The company has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

