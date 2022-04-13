Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of CASH opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

