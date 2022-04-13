MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in March

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MCHVY remained flat at $$6.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. MGM China has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

About MGM China (Get Rating)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

