MileVerse Market Cap Achieves $29.95 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $29.95 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MileVerse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.25 or 0.07456263 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.63 or 0.99909677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041125 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.