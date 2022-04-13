Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Mimecast worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mimecast by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Mimecast by 101.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after purchasing an additional 447,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $27,412,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 70.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 773,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,195,000 after buying an additional 319,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

