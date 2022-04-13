Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 2,063 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

