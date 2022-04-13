Moonriver Price Down 14.7% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $230.88 million and $23.91 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $58.99 or 0.00142906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,304,848 coins and its circulating supply is 3,913,764 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

