mStable USD Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.05 million and approximately $81,094.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,994.93 or 0.99799095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00060421 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00024246 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008168 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

