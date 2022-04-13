MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTY. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.88.

TSE MTY opened at C$53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.90 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.99.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.60 million.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

