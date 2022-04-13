Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 444.7% in March

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a growth of 444.7% from the March 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Neometals stock opened at 1.27 on Wednesday. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.27 and a twelve month high of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.94.
Neometals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neometals (RRSSF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.