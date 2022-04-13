Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Up 444.7% in March

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a growth of 444.7% from the March 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Neometals stock opened at 1.27 on Wednesday. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.27 and a twelve month high of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.94.

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

