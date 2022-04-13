New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 336,711 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

