New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 336,711 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

About New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.