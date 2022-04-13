Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.70. 10,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,535,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as a tech-focused e-commerce company in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers computer systems, components, electronics, gaming products, networking and smart home products, office solutions, software and services, automotive and industrial products, home and tool products, health and sport products, apparel and accessories, home furnishings, and personal goods.

