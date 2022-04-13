Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given a $82.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a $82.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 341,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,251,454. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 33.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,424,931,000 after buying an additional 9,198,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

