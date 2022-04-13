NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 62,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,428,057 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.24.

NXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 3,055,030 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

