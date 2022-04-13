NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 62,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,428,057 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.24.
NXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.
The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,468 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 3,055,030 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 5,857.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
