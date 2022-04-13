NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,230.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.29 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00210514 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021931 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

