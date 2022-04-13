NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.73. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NEE opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 69,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 175,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.