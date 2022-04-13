Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $21.46

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $21.03. Noah shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

NOAH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Noah by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Noah by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Noah by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

