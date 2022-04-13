Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,864 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $4.02.
Several research firms have commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nomura by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomura (NMR)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.