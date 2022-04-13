Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,864 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $4.02.

Several research firms have commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomura has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 234,268 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nomura by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

